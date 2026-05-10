Thai government orders investigation into alleged home construction fraud in Northeast

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Supamas Isarabhakdi has ordered legal action and an urgent investigation into a home construction contractor accused of defrauding homeowners across northeastern Thailand, with reported damages exceeding 45 million baht.

The case involves a home construction contractor accused of defrauding homeowners across several northeastern provinces, including Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Roi Et, and Sisaket. More than 60 victims have reported losses linked to unfinished home construction projects.







Officials from the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) launched an investigation after the allegations became public earlier this week. Preliminary findings indicate the contractor allegedly used house design images belonging to other parties and offered low construction prices and promotional incentives to attract customers. Victims reportedly transferred large deposits or full payments before projects were abandoned after only limited construction work had been completed.

Investigators also found possible violations of unfair contract terms and of the failure to provide payment documents required under consumer protection regulations. The OCPB has summoned the company owner to appear before officials on May 12 to provide information regarding affected customers and possible compensation.

Supamas said the government is treating the case as a serious consumer protection matter involving housing and personal savings. Authorities are also coordinating with police and related agencies while preparing additional measures, including a centralized contractor blacklist system and tighter oversight of construction business contracts and payment documentation. (NNT)

















































