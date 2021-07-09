Thai PM and his ministers refuse to receive salaries for 3 months

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he would not receive his salary for three months and the money would be spent on attempts to contain the COVID-19 crisis of the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda, Public Health Ministry Anutin Charnvirakul did the same.







After their announcement to donate three months of their salary to support COVID-19 control efforts, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration resolved to impose harsh disease control measures including travel restrictions to reduce the number of new daily COVID-19 cases within 2-4 weeks. (TNA)



















