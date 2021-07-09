People in Thailand’s crowded areas warned to wear two layers of facemasks

The Department of Disease Control has advised the public to wear two layers of masks to prevent the COVID-19 infection while in congested places. People should wear a fabric mask on top of a surgical or medical face mask.







The two layers of masks can prevent the spread of the virus up to 90%. If you cannot avoid being in crowded places for a long time and cannot maintain social distancing, or have to get close to people with a high risk of getting an infection, wearing two layers of masks can help prevent the spread of the disease. (NNT)



















