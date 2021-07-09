No intermediary in Pfizer vaccine donation to Thailand, states United States Embassy

Michael Heath, chargé d’ affaires at the United States embassy in Bangkok, said there was not an intermediary in the US donation of the COVID-19 vaccine to Thailand. He was referring to the planned donation of 1.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer.







The donation was a government-to-government deal and there was not any intermediary, Mr Heath said.

The White House, the US Department of State and the American embassy in Thailand coordinated the donation directly with the Foreign Ministry and the Public Health Ministry of Thailand, the chargé d’ affaires said.



The donation of the effective and safe vaccine to Thailand did not have a condition and was intended to help a friendly nation fight COVID-19. It was an important step of bilateral ties and reflected their long-standing relations, he said. (TNA)



















