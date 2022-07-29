SEC probes potential losses for Zipmex crypto platform users

Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said it is working with law enforcement to look into potential losses among the public after the crypto exchange Zipmex temporarily suspended withdrawals last week.

The SEC said in a statement that it was asking impacted users of Zipmex to submit information via an online forum on how they had been affected by the problems at the platform.







The Southeast Asia-focused crypto exchange, which operates in Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia, suspended withdrawals last Wednesday (20 July).

Withdrawals resumed on the same evening in Thailand and later on in other countries, except for transfers from one investment product, which the company later said had exposure worth US$53 million in crypto lenders Babel Finance and Celsius.





Celsius and Babel Finance are among crypto players that have fallen into difficulties in recent months.

Late Monday, the SEC’s board ordered Zipmex to open trade according to trading rules within three days, including allowing withdrawals and deposits.



The announcements come as crypto trading in Thailand has slowed and after Thai lender, SCB X Pcl said it was extending the due diligence period for its $537 million acquisition of Thai crypto exchange Bitkub.

Zipmex is the latest crypto firm to face difficulties following a sharp sell-off in markets that started in May with the collapse of two paired tokens, Luna and TerraUSD. (NNT)

































