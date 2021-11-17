Bangkok announces Loy Krathong events Nov 19-21

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will organize Loy Krathong float events at two locations on Nov 19-21 and open its 30 public parks for people to release their Krathong floats on the Loy Krathong day on Nov 19.

Deputy Bangkok Governor Kriangyos Sudlabha said the two Loy Krathong events would be organized under the Rama VIII Bridge and along the Ong Ang Canal from 5pm on Nov 19-21.







Besides, he said the BMA would open its 30 public parks for people to release their Krathong floats to preserve Thai tradition.

Mr. Kriangyos said that all visitors would have to wear face masks, pass body temperature screening, show certificates of full vaccination or evidence of the negative results of their antigen tests and observe social distancing.

The numbers visitors will be limited at the rate of four square meters per visitor in the event venues.

Vendors must have been fully vaccinated and show the negative results of their antigen tests. Food vendors will be allowed to sell takeouts only.

The BMA asked people to use floats made from natural materials and release only one float per family to help limit garbage. (TNA)

































