Thai parliament to consider organic laws on new election format

With the constitutional amendment on the new general election format now gazetted, the Parliament needs to make changes to organic laws relating to the general election, so that they comply with the new format.

The House of Representative is expected to soon discuss motions filed by the government or MPs on changes to the organic laws to do with the election format. In contrary to the previous format used in the latest general election, where each voter uses one ballot to cast their votes, the new system now requires two ballots, one for district MPs, which will have 400 seats in the parliament, and the other for Party List MPs for 100 seats in the parliament.







House Speaker Chuan Leekpai said the government is expected to submit its motion in December or January, according to his conversation with Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam.

Mr. Chuan said however a dissolution of parliament during this period of time could present legal problems, but he expects the Election Commission to have already drafted up the new organic law, which shall soon be submitted to the government.



The House Speaker said the parliament will not take long to consider a new draft. Meanwhile, Secretary General of Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) Capt Thamanat Prompow said his party was well prepared for this new election format and was ready to send district MP candidates for 400 constituencies across the country.

He said the party has been meeting its members and prospect MP candidates in all regions and has made necessary preparations in every province.

Capt Thamanat emphasized that the PPRP remained united and robust, saying he was confident the party would continue to gain trust from the general public. (NNT)



























