Thai parents warned coffee packets bought online could contain illicit drugs

Health authorities warned parents to take good care of their children as ecstasy is now available in coffee packets.

Dr. Manus Potaporn, deputy director-general of the Department of Medical Services, said powdered ecstasy was put in packets of products including instant coffee and creamer and presented for sale to teenagers via social media.

The drug will take effect in 30-45 minutes after a person takes it and its effect will last 6-8 hours. Afterwards abusers will suffer severe hallucinations and cannot control their emotions.







Many well-known Facebook pages recently warned of the spreading availability of ecstasy mixed with coffee and parents were urged to protect their children.

There were reports that the illicit mixture was sold at 1,000-2,000 baht per packet and was as dangerous as the “K-powdered milk’ drug cocktail. (TNA)



























