Thai owner of Miss Universe hopes to inspire women

The Thai celebrity media tycoon and transgender rights advocate who became the new owner of the Miss Universe beauty pageant has said she wants to use the event to inspire women like her and boost tourism.

Jakapong “Anne” Jakrajutatip, CEO and biggest shareholder of JKN Global Group Pcl (JKN), has starred in local versions of reality shows Project Runway and Shark Tank.







She bought the Miss Universe Organisation on Wednesday (26 Oct) for US$20 million (about 759 million baht), which her company said marked the first time that the beauty pageant organizer has been owned by a woman.

Jakapong said Miss Universe can promote Thailand’s Five F-factors tourism campaign, boosting fighting (Muay Thai), film, festival, fashion and food. (NNT)

































