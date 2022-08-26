Thai orchestra band to join ‘Ljubljana Festival 2022’, Slovenia for the first time

Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra, under the supervision of the College of Music of Mahidol University, will perform at the world-renowned Ljubljana Festival in Slovenia for the first time.

Nearly 100 musicians of the band will represent the country at this world-renowned music festival on the main stage and will join the European concert tour to Hungary, Slovenia, and Poland, between 27 August and 2 September 2022.







The Ljubljana Festival, the 70th of its kind this year, is a long-standing music festival that takes place every year from the middle of June to the middle of September at historical venues which will transform into stages for classical music and nightly performances.

The Festival is attended by internationally-recognized musicians, such as Daniel Barenboim, Lang Lang, and world-class orchestras, such as Royal Philhamoniac Orchestra, West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra. (NNT)

































