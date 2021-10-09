Thailand to host Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings in 2022

The Prime Minister has urged all agencies involved in the organizing of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting next year to make careful preparations, with health protocols well taken into account.







Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over a meeting of the organizing body in charge of preparation for APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and related meetings next year.

Thailand will be hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings in 2022, welcoming leaders from 21 APEC economies.



In the meeting, the Prime Minister thanked all related units for their concrete efforts in realizing Thailand’s goal as a host, stressing that the event must represent Thailand’s vision and positivity, along with the sharing of knowledge and experiences between APEC economies that shall benefit the business sector, the society, and the public.







On this occasion, Gen Prayut asked key organizing agencies to drive forward the agendas on the awareness of the Bio-Circular-Green economic model, climate change, human rights, women’s roles, and inclusivity.

A handover ceremony will be held in November, where the chairmanship of cooperation will be handed over to Thailand from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (NNT)



























