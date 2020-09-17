Bangkok reopens weekend walking markets on Khao San Road

The Bangkok city hall will reopen walking streets on Khao San Road and at Klong Ong Ang in the city’s historic area to promote tourism and stimulate local economy.







Pongsakorn Kwanmuang, spokesman of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said the street market on Khao San road will reopen on the last weekends of each month until the end of this year.

This month, it will begin on Oct31 – Nov1 (Halloween and Loy Kratong festival). The next event is scheduled on Nov 28-29 and on the New Year holiday on Dec 31-Jan 1.









Vendor stalls will be set up along Khao San Road to sell food and local products. Cultural shows will be organized from the morning until midnight.

He said the Klong Ong Ang walking street will be held from Damrong Satit Bridge to Osathanon Bridge every weekends from Fridays to Sundays between 5 pm to midnight.

The walking route along the two sides of the canal covers about 1.9 km. in total.

Traders, who have already registered with the district office can set up their stalls free of charge but they are required to clean the place and collect garbage there. (TNA)











