Thai nightlife workers in high heels and bikinis demand monthly support

Nightlife workers from Bangkok and across the country rallied with high heels and bikinis at Government House to seek financial assistance as their workplaces were closed amid COVID-19 impacts.

Representatives of Empower Foundation and nightlife workers gathered there to demand 5,000-baht monthly handouts from the government because their workplaces including entertainment venues, massage parlors, bars and karaoke shops were closed to contain COVID-19. They said the government should offer the financial aid until their business resumes.







The demonstrators placed high heels with messages including the one reading that they were taxpayers and thus deserved assistance.

They also showed bikinis as the symbols of their careers which were stalled. (TNA)



















