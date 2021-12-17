Thai nightclub performers to receive financial assistance

Nightclub musicians and singers who have been impacted by Covid-19 will soon be able to claim 5,000 baht as financial support from the government.

Secretary-general of the Social Security Office BoonsongThapchaiyuth has disclosed that Labour Minister SuchartChomklin is preparing to submit the proposal to the cabinet for approval on Tuesday. The measure will also cover traditional performers and nightclub comedians.







There are around 120,000 people who fit the criteria. The money will be transferred to the applicant’s bank account using the PromptPay service. The first phase will begin on December 29, and the second phase will begin before the end of March.

People who have not made payments under Section 40 of the Social Security Act can submit a request as well. People above the age of 65, on the other hand, are not eligible for financial support.



The Labour Ministry has also increased allowances to laborers, with the changes published in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday. Those who worked for 120 days and were laid off without pay will now be paid 60 times the minimum wage, while those who worked for three years will be paid 80 times, and those who worked for ten years or more would be paid 100 times the minimum wage.(NNT)



























