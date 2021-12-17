Ayutthaya restaurants now featured in latest Michelin Guide Thailand

The latest iteration of the red-colored Thailand cuisine guidebook from Michelin has been unveiled, along with the awarding of Michelin Stars to outstanding eateries for the year 2022.

Manuel Montana, President for East Asia and Australia of the Michelin Group, presented the Michelin Guide Thailand 2022 awards to restaurants recognized for their fine offerings. This time around, Ayutthaya province is added onto the guide book and its restaurants now join those in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Phang-nga in being featured.







For 2022, 6 restaurants received the Michelin 2-Star award, all of which were previous awardees who have kept their titles.

26 restaurants received One Michelin Star for this edition of the guide. Among them are 80/2, Blue by Alain Ducasse, Chae Fai, Canvas, Chim by Siam Wisdom, cote by Mauro Colagreco, and Gaa.



Pru and Aksorn, both of which are Michelin 1-Star restaurants, were awarded the Michelin Green Star for their planet-friendly practices.

The Michelin Guide Service Award was handed out to the excellent restaurant team represented by TribaudCharlemarty, and the Michelin Guide Young Chef Award was given to Chef GarimaAroranew.(NNT)



























