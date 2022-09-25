Thai Navy signs deal for 4-billion-baht Israeli-made UAVs

The Royal Thai Navy has participated in a contract signing ceremony to procure Israeli-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) worth over 4 billion baht.

Navy Spokesperson Vice Adm Pokkrong Monthatphalin said the Navy had chosen seven Hermes 900 UAVs from Elbit Systems, an international defense electronics firm based in Israel.







According to Vice Adm Pokkrong, the procurement contract was jointly signed by Navy commander-in-chief Adm Somprasong Nilsamai and Nissim Assaf Cohen, director of Elbit Systems’ Business Development and Marketing, at the Royal Thai Naval Institute in Bangkok on Wednesday (Sep 21).

The Hermes 900 UAV is equipped with high-performance sensors that enable it to detect ground or maritime targets across a broad spectral range. The vehicle has a maximum operating time of 36 hours and a service ceiling of 9,144 meters.







Vice Adm Pokkrong stated that the UAVs, which are equipped with defense technology applicable to future attack missions, will be distributed to each navy region over the course of four years.

In addition to Israel, Thailand, and the United Nations, the Hermes 900 UAVs have also been acquired by ten other countries, including Chile, Mexico, Columbia, Brazil, Switzerland, Canada, the Philippines, Iceland, Greece, and Singapore. (NNT)

































