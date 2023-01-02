Thai Navy continues search for five crew members of sunken warship HTMS Sukhothai

The Royal Thai Navy is continuing with its search by air and sea for five crew members of the sunken warship HTMS Sukhothai still missing at sea.

Navy Spokesperson Adm Pokkrong Monthatpalin said the search on Sunday required aircraft and big boats due to strong winds and high waves. Teams from the Naval Special Warfare Command, or Thai Navy SEALs, are meanwhile searching island areas while units from Thailand Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC) Region 1 scour coastal zones for survivors.







As of Sunday (1 Jan), 76 of the crew members have been rescued out of the original 105, with 24 bodies also retrieved.

The HTMS Sukhothai, a Ratanakosin-class corvette, sank in a storm outside Bang Saphan district in Prachuap Khiri Khan province on December 18, 2022.







Reports indicate that high winds and strong waves caused seawater to flood into the vessel, which in turn led to engine failure and rendered pumps inoperable. The Sukhothai continued to take on water while listing until it eventually sank. (PRD)























