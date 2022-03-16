Thai Navy Chief in Cambodia to tighten military cooperation

The Royal Thai Navy chief has conducted a three-day visit to neighboring Cambodia as part of efforts to tighten military cooperation.

Navy Chief Adm Somprasong Nilsamai over the weekend met with his Cambodian counterpart, Adm Tea Vinh, and Gen Vong Pisen, chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, to encourage more visits and teleconference calls between the two nations.



Adm Somprasong also held talks with Gen Tea Banh, the deputy prime minister and defense minister of Cambodia. Both sides agreed to do more to resolve issues along the Thai-Cambodia border and to regularly conduct health checks on border crossers in order to help prevent COVID-19 transmissions.

During the meeting, the Cambodian delegation said Cambodia and Thailand would strengthen border relations and contribute to the region’s stability, peace and cooperation.







Adm Somprasong said the visit will also see the realization of Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha’s vision to strengthen existing cooperation between the navies of both countries.

He added that the Thai government hoped to see the continuation of bilateral relations and the strengthening of economic and military ties for decades to come. (NNT)

































