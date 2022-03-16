TAT partners with Hotelbeds to promote Thailand to US travel agents

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is partnering with world-leading bed bank, Hotelbeds to promote Thailand to travel agents across the USA, which is one of the kingdom’s most important visitor source markets.

TAT’s first-ever partnership with Hotelbeds is expected to be a key factor in driving tourism to Thailand, as the kingdom is welcoming back the world’s travellers with the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters’ marketing campaign.



Ms. Siriwan Seeharach, Director of the TAT Los Angeles Office, said, “We are extremely keen to work alongside Hotelbeds, such an influential industry player in the travel sphere. This strong alliance is a first for Thailand and will offer a platform for the diverse range of Thai properties and partners to showcase their offerings.







“While the travel landscape continues to change and requires keen navigation of COVID-19, we look forward to welcoming international travellers back to curate more unforgettable moments in Amazing Thailand.”

Thailand is one of the top destinations worldwide for Hotelbeds, consistently ranking in the company’s top five most popular locations. With over 3,000 hotels available in Thailand through Hotelbeds, the bed bank produced over 2 million room nights for the kingdom in 2019.

Mr. Florian Blois, Hotelbeds Regional Director of Destination Marketing, said, “Signing this partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand will allow us to secure promotional rates in the country and encourage all our US agents to book in Thailand over the coming months.”

The TAT-Hotelbeds partnership will be updating US travel agents on the recently relaxed entry requirements to Thailand in place since 1 March, 2022, under which fully vaccinated travellers from all countries and territories around the world can enter via the TEST & GO scheme.



Through until mid-June, Thailand will be promoted through Hotelbeds’ two main distribution channels – Hotelbeds for wholesale distribution and Bedsonline for retail travel advisors (via https://promo.bedsonline.com/en/us/thailand/campaign/promotional/deals/).

Hotelbeds provides participating hotels with access to high-value, complementary distribution channels that significantly increase occupancy rates and optimise revenue, while not competing with the hotels’ direct distribution strategy. The Hotelbeds B2B network comprises over 60,000 tour operators, retail travel agents, airline websites, and loyalty schemes in over 140 source markets. (TAT)



































