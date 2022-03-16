Russian embassy assisting tourists stranded in Thailand due to airspace restrictions

The Russian embassy in Bangkok has said it is working closely with Thai tourism authorities to help accommodate the thousands of Russian tourists who have been stranded in Thailand due to airspace restrictions imposed amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

During a press conference on Tuesday (15 Mar), Russian Ambassador to Thailand Evgeny Tomikhin said the majority of stranded Russian nationals are concentrated in tourist destinations such as Phuket, Pattaya, Chon Buri, Koh Samui, Surat Thani. He added that the embassy is attempting to secure extended visas, find lodging and arrange repatriation flights on various airlines for those stranded.



Due to international airspace restrictions, many airlines – including Russia’s flagship Aeroflot – have canceled services, affecting as many as 6,500 Russian tourists in the Kingdom.

Thailand is one of 140 nations that voted in favor of a United Nations resolution demanding Russia’s immediate withdrawal from Ukraine and criticizing Russia’s “aggression against Ukraine.”







Tomikhin stated Russia understood Thailand’s decision and that the two countries’ diplomatic ties would not be affected. He also made clear that Russia was not fighting an all-out war and that its forces were only targeting military infrastructure in Ukraine while attempting to avoid civilian casualties. (NNT)



































