Thai national reported missing in Itaewon Halloween crush is found safe

A Thai national, reported missing in a crowd crush during Halloween celebrations in Seoul is found safe and one Thai national died in the incident, said Tanee Saengrat, Thai foreign minister spokesman.

The Thai embassy in Seoul reported on Sunday there were 153 people killed and 133 others injured in the tragedy in the Itaewon nightlife area on Oct 29.







One Thai woman, Phetchabun native was confirmed dead. She was a student on a Korean language course.

The embassy is working with South Korean authorities for the return of her body to Thailand and the compensation is being considered by South Korea, he said. (TNA)

































