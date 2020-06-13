Thai Narcotics Control Board burn 13 tons of seized Marijuana

BANGKOK– Thai authorities on Friday destroyed 13 tons of marijuana that have been seized from smugglers and dealers.

The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) has collected marijuana from law enforcement agencies such as drug suppression police bureau and the Customs Department.







Under the government’s medical marijuana policy, some of the marijuana has been handed over to medical researchers.

ONCB Secretary-general Niyom Termsrisuk said the marijuana destroyed at an industrial incineration site in Ayutthaya province was hazardous for medical research because it was contaminated with heavy metal and pesticide.(TNA)











