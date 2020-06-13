Turtle nest found on Koh Samui Island in the Gulf of Thailand

SURAT THANI – A third sea turtle nest has been found on Laem Sor Beach of Koh Samui island that has been empty of tourists during the coronavirus pandemic.







In the past months, dozens of sea turtle nests have been found on Koh Samui, normally visited by millions of people each year, to the delight of marine conservationists. Endangers sea turtles seem to make the most out of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Found on the empty Laem Sor Beach in front of a resort, it is the latest nest with at least 100 eggs. Marine biologists said on Thursday they could not determine the species of the sea turtle but it could be Green sea turtle.

“It might be Green turtle because the other two nests found earlier on this beach are of this species,” a marine researcher said.

Local authorities have placed wooden coops over the nests to protect the eggs from predators. (TNA)

