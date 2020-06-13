5 arrested in Pattaya drug den raid

Banglamung police arrested five people and seized a small amount of methamphetamines in the raid of a Pattaya drug den.

District administrators and officers hit the house on Soi Tungkom-Tanman 1 June 12 after an undercover informant arranged to purchase a gram of crystal meth from Nopporn Boonrod, 32







Once inside, authorities found another gram of ya ice and seven ya ba tablets. They arrested Nopporn’s brother, San Boonrod, and a woman identified only as Saowaluk, 33, Rungnapa Sintunawa, 18, and Nattapol Onsila, 19.

Police said Nopporn and his brother confessed the drugs were theirs and they were trying to sell to local teenagers because Nopporn’s wife is pregnant and he needed the money.











