Thai music teacher confesses to sexual abuse of a minor and possession of child pornography

A perverted teacher confesses to sexually abusing 9th grade student on school grounds and in music room. Evidence found of over 100 clips of child abuse.

A mother brought her 15-year-old son, to file a complaint with the ‘Sai Mai Tong Rod’ Facebook page, seeking help to prosecute a Thai music teacher of a school in Ekkamai area. The teacher allegedly forced her son to perform oral sex since May 2023, when the victim was only 14 years old.







This occurred almost every time the victim came for Thai music practice during both school terms and school breaks, totaling over 100 incidents. Additionally, the perpetrating teacher engaged in penetrative sex twice, in October 2023 and February 2024.

The most recent incident was on May 24, bringing the total number of abusive acts to 105. On June 20, the victim was kicked once by the teacher for avoiding him. The victim then told his mother everything, leading to this complaint.







In the latest update, Pol Col Pansa Amarapitak, Superintendent of Thong Lor Police Station, revealed that after detaining the teacher for questioning, he initially confessed.

Upon examining two mobile phones and a flash drive, numerous pornographic images of the child victims were found, dating from 2022 to 2024, corroborating the victim’s testimony.









The suspect did not disclose whether the images were intended for commercial purposes or blackmail.

Initially, charges include child abduction, sexual abuse of a minor, physical assault, and possession of child pornography. The suspect will be detained at the South Bangkok Criminal Court today. -819 (TNA)





































