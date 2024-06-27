Defense Minister enforces strict measures for military salary deduction criteria

The Ministry of Defense is implementing strict measures regarding the deduction of military salaries and addressing military personnel’s debt issues. The measures aimed at improving their financial stability and overall well-being.

Sutin Klungsang, Minister of Defense, emphasized the need for stringent enforcement of salary deduction rules during the defense council meeting. He instructed direct units and military commanders to rigorously enforce these rules, with inspectors being deployed and violations strictly punished.







A significant policy change includes not discharging personnel who face lawsuits or bankruptcy, except in cases of corruption. This policy aims to rehabilitate their lives, acknowledging that bankruptcy may result from economic burdens or life mismanagement, rather than inherent misconduct.

Defense Minister Sutin highlighted the use of military savings cooperatives to aid debt relief. These cooperatives are to support economic rehabilitation and ensure that at least 30% of salaries are retained for living expenses.









Additionally, measures will be taken against uncooperative cooperatives. The ministry plans to consolidate and restructure debts to enable better financial management for military personnel.

To further assist, the ministry will allocate welfare funds to resolve debts, particularly for junior officers. These measures are expected to significantly improve the lives of military personnel. (NNT)





































