H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, paid a courtesy call on Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Hun Sen, President of the Senate of Cambodia, during his official visit to Cambodia on 27 June 2024.

Both sides emphasized the friendship and close cooperation between the two countries. They also welcomed continued engagements and the upgrade of bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership. (MFA)