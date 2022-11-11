Thai monk arrested for sexual abuse, another still at large

Police arrested Phra Maha Apiwan Apiwanno, aka Luang Phi Ko, for allegedly sexually assaulting minor novices aged not over 15 years as he was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Nan provincial court.

Before the arrest, the suspect hid at a hotel on Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue in Bangkok. He escaped like his senior monk, Phra Palat Thanes.







The legal action followed a complaint by a mother that her son who studied at a Buddhism school at Wat Phrathat Chang Kham Worawihan in Nan province had been sexually assaulted by Phra Palat Thanes, aka Luang Phi Kan” for about two years and kept the abuse with himself for fearing that he would otherwise lose his scholarship at the school.

After the mother’s complaint, other novices took turns to file similar complaints with local police.







A local human security official brought novice Bee, 15, and his parents to file their official complaint with police. Then police arranged for the young’s physical checkup and sought warrants for the arrest of both monks.

Luang Phi Ko confessed to the crime and left his monkhood. (TNA)

































