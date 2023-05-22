Thai Ministry of Justice opens Human Rights Development Institute

The Ministry of Justice has established the Human Rights Development Institute with the aim of fostering respect for human rights across all levels of society.

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wissanu Krea-ngam emphasized the importance of creating a culture that upholds human rights at all levels of society. He also highlighted the need to raise public awareness about rights, freedom and responsibilities.







Additionally, Dr Wissanu stressed the need for interconnectivity, stating that people should be aware of their rights in order to encourage proactive efforts in areas such as environmental protection.

Ruangsak Suwaree, Director-General of the Rights and Liberties Protection Department, meanwhile expressed hope that the institute would serve as a mechanism for driving the nation’s efforts in advancing human rights.







The Human Rights Development Institute is expected to play a crucial role in promoting knowledge and understanding of human rights within the government, civil sector and among the general public. (NNT)















