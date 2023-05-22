Songkhla Fishing Association seeks easing of restrictions on fishermen

The head of the Songkhla Fishing Association has called on the new government to ease restrictions on fishermen, allowing them to resume their regular operations.

The fishing industry in Thailand has experienced a significant decline over the past eight years, turning the country from a top exporter of aquatic products to a net importer.







Suradet Nil-ubon, the association’s president, emphasized the need for the government to review existing laws and regulations imposed on fishermen in order to ensure their compatibility with the current circumstances.

Under the 2015 Fisheries Act, the fishing industry in Songkhla province, which once generated over 3.8 billion baht in revenue, saw a drastic decline within the span of eight years. Suradet has called for amendments to certain provisions of the act and the promotion of both commercial and traditional fishing practices.







Additionally, he urged a revision of penalties to better align with cost of living expenses. He also expressed the hope for reviving the strength of the Thai fishing industry, including the deployment of fishing fleets to operate in neighboring countries, while emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of human trafficking. (NNT)















