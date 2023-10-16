Countdown to 40th anniversary – Thailand and Brunei celebrate decades of friendships

At the esteemed Istana Nurul Iman Palace in Brunei Darussalam, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was warmly received by His Majesty the Sultan of Brunei. As they celebrated over 39 years of bilateral relations, both leaders looked forward to the 40th anniversary in 2024.







Highlights from the meeting:

– Emphasis on the importance of royal-level relations.

– Discussions on enhancing economic cooperation, with a nod to the Thailand Prosperity Fund established in 2002.

– Thai products are gaining traction in Brunei, with plans to organize more Thai product expos.

– Thailand offers its expertise in agriculture, aiming to be Brunei’s partner in food security and expand Halal product exports.

– Both nations are keen on reinforcing energy cooperation.

– A shared commitment to promote ASEAN stability and prosperity, with concerns voiced about the Middle East’s ongoing unrest.

– Here’s to a strengthened bond between Thailand and Brunei, working collaboratively for their peoples’ welfare! (PRD)















