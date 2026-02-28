Full-force efforts launched to contain oil spill threatening Racha Islands off Phuket

PHUKET, Thailand – Thai authorities are racing to contain a significant oil spill threatening the Racha Islands, a premier tourism destination off Phuket, following the sinking of a cargo vessel earlier this month. The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) reported on Wednesday that thick oil slicks and tar balls have washed ashore at several key locations, including Patok Bay—home to the prominent The Racha hotel—as well as Tue, La, and Siam Bays.







The contamination stems from the SEALLOYD ARC, which sank on Feb. 7. Prevailing westerly winds have since driven the pollutants into the heart of the islands’ marine ecosystem, prompting an emergency response from the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center (Thai-MECC) Region 3. Local businesses and hotels have been urged to immediately remove oil from the beaches to prevent toxic accumulation, while research centers monitor the impact on coral reefs and local marine life.

The DMCR warned that the spill represents a severe threat to the environment, stating that toxins from the oil can penetrate the food chain and cause long-term damage to rare marine species. Officials emphasized that rapid removal is the only way to safeguard both Phuket’s ecological health and its vital international tourism image. (TNA)



































