Thai Members of Parliament to get booster shots before ordinary session in November

The House of Representatives is now expediting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot rollout prior to the November 1 ordinary session. Members of Parliament will receive their third jabs next week.







The Parliament has outlined its latest health and safety measures for the upcoming ordinary session, one of which is the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine booster for MPs who have yet to receive one.

Dr. Sukit Atthopakorn, the advisor to the House Speaker, said the parliament has already started rolling out booster shots for eligible MPs and officials, with the remaining members slated to get theirs on 26-28 October, ahead of the new ordinary session.



He said the booster shot rollout will help enhance safety at each session while noting that the vaccine may not 100% prevent infections, but is effective in preventing severe illnesses.

House Speaker Chuan Leekpai has issued a policy for all MPs to get screened for COVID-19 prior to the session using antigen test kits.

Strict social distancing and preventative measures will continue to be implemented at the parliament complex, in the same fashion as the previous ordinary session.

The next house assembly will commence with a discussion between the coalition and opposition whips, starting at 10 a.m. on 1 November. (NNT)



























