Thai massage parlor owner arrested for exploiting under-18 migrant girls

Police of the Crime Suppression Division arrested Prasert Sukkhee aka Kolak, the owner of Nataree massage parlor after his five-year escape.

Mr. Prasert, 63, had been wanted for human trafficking and money-laundering and was arrested at his house in Bangkok Noi district yesterday (Oct 4).

Pol Lt Gen Jirapop Puridet, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, said Nataree massage parlor in Huai Khwang district had been raided in 2016 and police had found many migrant girls aged below 18.







Six people were already arrested. Three suspects were still at large, comprising Theeradet Sukkhee who is Mr Prasert’s son, the massage parlor’s supervisor identified only as Sommai and a woman identified only as Somjai.

Mr Prasert refused to answer police’s questions and insisted he would testify in court.

Police impounded assets worth about 1 billion baht from the suspects for examination and they included houses, land plots and cash. (TNA)





























