Thai man charged with robbery and murder of Swiss female tourist in Phuket

Royal Thai Police Commissioner, Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk told reporters at a news media conference that the suspect in the murder of a Swiss female tourist in Phuket is a Thai man who has been charged with robbery and murder.

Following the murder of the 57-year-old Swiss tourist at Tone Ao Yon waterfall in Vichit sub-district of Muang district and her body was found on August 5, the victim was later confirmed to have arrived in Phuket during Phuket Sandbox scheme on July 13. The police arrested the suspect on August 7 and secured his confession.







Police Major General Nanthadet Yoinuan , Deputy Chief of Provincial Police Region 8 revealed that the murder suspect is a 27-year-old Thai man who does not have a proper job. According to his confession, he attempted to rob her but she resisted. During a struggle, he killed her and fled the scene. The murderer also confessed that part of the 300 baht he stole from her was spent on cigarettes and marijuana.



Initially, the suspect in the case has been charged with murder and robbery. The police are now collecting evidence, and an autopsy report is being compiled before any further legal proceedings to have the murderer appear in court as soon as possible. (NNT)























