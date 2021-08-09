Pattaya-Nongprue citizens survive on food donations and benevolence

Needy citizens in the Pattaya Nongprue sub district can now pick up food and amenities at the municipality compound on a daily basis.

With generous donations from the public, government officers have set up food stands where needy people collect food and other necessities.







Winai Intrapitak, Mayor of Nongprue Municipality, together with Pattaya City councilor Sayant Janthong supported by local business people and volunteers were on hand August 3, to distribute food and relief packages to the local community.

Winai said, “The covid-19 pandemic has affected every circle of society. Hundreds of thousands of people are unemployed; businesses are forced to shut down, inflicting extreme hardships to the people and their families.

“The Nongprue Municipality is a government organization and our duty is to help the people and give them as much assistance as we possibly can. We want to be a part of this humanitarian relief effort.

“We receive generous donations of food and amenities from local businesses and the public, which we pack into relief bags for distribution to the needy.





The contents of the survival packages vary from day to day. Some days we have rice and dried food and some days we give out boxes of cooked food that is ready to eat.

Winai said, “The people are allowed to take only one box per person so that more people get a chance to get something too.

“We started distributing food and amenities to the public on August 1 and we will continue to do so at 3 p.m. every day.”

The municipality also distributes face masks and sanitizing gel to the public.























