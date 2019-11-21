Thai Man Caught Smuggling Protected Reptiles

CHACHOENGSAO, Nov 20 – A Thai man has been caught while smuggling hundreds of protected reptiles before delivering them at the Thai-Cambodian border.

Pitsanupong Suntharos, 41, was driving a pickup truck on a highway in Chachoengsao province on Wednesday when he was stopped by police.

Police found 65 Asian water monitor lizards, over 700 snakes and over 300 turtles on the truck.

The man confessed of being hired to deliver the reptiles at a location in Aranyaprathet district on the border with Cambodia for THB7,000.

Police believe the wildlife smuggling syndicate was behind the crime to ship the reptiles to other countries where they are considered delicacy.