Human Help Network Foundation (Thailand) social workers visited a construction workers camp behind the Cartoon Network Amazon where they gave language and art lessons to the children living in the situated behind the Cartoon Network Amazon water park.

Staff and volunteers from the charity visited the Ocean Workers Camp behind the tourist attraction Nov. 17, allowing kids who normally went to construction sites with their parents a day to stay at home and learn.

The children – most of whom are from neighboring countries – were given Thai language lessons and engaged in drawing and painting. The HHN staff also gave the kids instructions on how to remain safe and avoid exploitation and kidnapping.

The social workers said its dangerous for children who hang around construction sites and planned to return to the camp in the coming weeks and encouraged more children to stay at the camp so they can also get an education.