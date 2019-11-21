Royal Parade added to Royal Barge Procession

BANGKOK – His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua has called for a march through Bangkok to take place as part of the Royal Barge Procession on December 12, 2019.

Following a meeting of the committee in charge of organizing the Royal Barge Procession, the Deputy Prime Minister, Prof. Dr. Wissanu Krea-ngam, said the committee acknowledged a rescheduling of the event to December 12 and set rehearsal dates on December 4, 7 and 9, with the final day to be a dress rehearsal starting at 1:30 p.m. when river currents are expected to match those of the actual date and time. A total of 52 vessels will take part in the procession with His Majesty the King calling for a parade through the capital city to take place as well. The march will begin at Rajakij Winitchai Pavilion with His Majesty the King upon an elevated throne and will proceed to Aphorn Phimok Prasat Pavilion. His Majesty will then board a vehicle to journey to Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall. Rama 8 Park. The hall is able to accommodate 2,500 people, and will be used to hold spectators as well as cabinet ministers and other government officials.

The government is asking participants to wear yellow shirts on the day. Members of the public will able to view the Royal Barge Procession along the river in its entirety with schools, hospitals, six Buddhist temples and piers to be opened as vantage spots for spectators. They will also be allowed along Ratchadamnoen Road and at Rama 8 Park. December 12 nonetheless will not be declared a national holiday to avoid any impact on the business sector.