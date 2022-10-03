Thai man arrested for murdering woman, dismembering and burying corpse

A man was arrested for murdering a girlfriend who recently knew he already had a wife. Police said he chopped her body and buried its pieces under an expressway.

The 35-year-old man identified only as Charnwit aka Don was arrested when he returned to his room after burying the body of Oranant aka Pin, 30.







Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn said the man already had a wife but had relationship with the victim. After the victim learned that he had a wife, she broke up with him. The man then planned to kill her two months in advance and dug her grave a month earlier.

Charnwit said that on Sept 28 he called the woman for a talk in the room that he rented for five days in Samrong Nuea area of Muang district, Samut Prakan. As they failed to reach a compromise, he stabbed her seven times with a knife that he had brought. Then he dragged her body to a toilet room.







On the following day he dismembered the body and put them in black garbage bags. On the next day he carried the bags out of his condominium building. The maid of the condominium found blood stains in his room and alerted police.

On Oct 1, Charnwit returned to the room intending to destroy evidence. There police arrested him. He led police to the grave under an expressway in Navamin area near the Hua Moom market.

He also brought police to the Khlong Bang Khuat canal which is about 100 meters from the market. There police found his knife, saw and axe and the mobile phone and tablet computer of the victim. (TNA)





































