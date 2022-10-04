Dr. Iain Corness at Pattaya City Expats Club Wed. Oct 5, 2022

Dr. Iain is well known as a man with many talents. He is a medical doctor and spends much of his time as a consultant at Bangkok Hospital Pattaya. He is also a columnist writing several articles under his own name or a pseudonym for the Pattaya Mail.

What many may not know is that he has been a race car driver, a professional photographer, and restaurateur.







He has spoken to the Club on several occasions on medical and other issues. For the upcoming meeting, he has chosen to tell us more about his auto racing career, with his topic being about his love affair with cars which has seen him own over 100, set fire to one and roll over two. Always an interesting story teller, this facet of his life will no doubt be well worth attending a PCEC meeting.

He has had great success with his two books offering insight into expat life in Thailand, one entitled Farang and the other, Farang the Sequel. He has used his experience in being both a doctor and a racing car driver for his medical and auto racing columns for the Pattaya Mail newspaper.





He is probably one of Thailand’s oldest racing car drivers. Click here to view a YouTube video where he is interviewed at the the Bira auto race track where he was racing at the age of 74. Click here to read the Pattaya Mail article, Pattaya’s senior driver has a ‘senior’ moment.

Excerpts: Pattaya’s oldest race driver, sprightly 76-year-old Dr. Iain Corness, driving the Riviera/Venue Ford Escort Mk 1 (Pattaya’s oldest race car) saw his race at the Bira circuit last week come to an abrupt halt. . . .

Came the impact and when the noise stopped, Dr. Iain undid his belts and got out of the car. Trying to stand up he collapsed on the ground beside the car. The flag marshal came running over, saying, “Mister, you OK?” The reply is unprintable.

Come to the meeting to hear the rest of this story!







