Thai-Malaysian border reopening on Dec 16

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will this week consider whether to reopen the Thai-Malaysian border, as proposed by MPs from the deep south.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek, the center previously agreed in principle with the proposal while instructing its forward command to review the details.







The forward command has been monitoring the situation in Malaysia ever since the southern neighbor detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, with the forward command slated to discuss the border reopening proposal and present the matter to the CCSA for consideration.



Rachada said the CCSA previously met on November 26th to assess the situation in the southern provinces of Songkhla, Satun, Narathiwat, Yala and Pattani, as plans were in place to reopen the Thai-Malaysian border on December 16th.







However, she said the center is due to reach a conclusion on the matter, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to inform Malaysian authorities about the move. She added that the reopening is expected to revive local tourism and increase economic activity in the southern provinces.

Five southern provinces remain among the 10 most infected in Thailand.

Pol Maj Gen Surin Palare, a Democrat Party MP for Songkhla, has been among those calling for the border reopening, saying its closure for nearly two years has impacted Thai workers who have not been able to leave Malaysia. He added that this has led to illegal entry issues and exacerbated the spread of COVID-19.







The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has meanwhile noted that there has been no indication of tourist arrivals slowing despite the emergence of the Omicron variant.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the authority aimed to attract some 600,000 foreign tourists during the final two months of 2021. (NNT)



























