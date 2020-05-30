Thai Livestock Department can control African Horse Sickness outbreak

BANGKOK – The chief of the Livestock Development Department has announced that his officials can control the African Horse Sickness (AHS) as no more horses die of the disease in previously affected provinces.







Department director-general SorawitThanito said that there had not been a new horse death for four days as of May 28 in 12 previously hit provinces including Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chon Buri, Phetchaburi, Chaiyaphum, Ratchaburi, Sa Kaeo, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Nayok and Chachoengsao.

A key control measure is 8,000-dose vaccination for horses in a radius of 50 kilometers from outbreak epicenters in the 12 provinces and seven adjacent provinces. Officials of the department plan to finish the vaccination of 7,999 horses in the next two weeks. They have done so with 4,796 horses.

Loading…



His department is investigating the cause of the outbreak for effective control and prevention in the future.

Responding to the criticism that his department had not quarantined zebras from the start, MrSorawit said the agriculture minister had just included zebras in the list of animals subject to control under the Animal Epidemics Act on April 8. The decision now empowers the department to approve the import of zebras and quarantine them.

AHS affected 118 horse raisers who have 2,260 horses. Of them, 590 horses were infected. Later 548 horses died and 42 others survived. Of the dead horses, the majority, 435 horses or 79.4%, were in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima province. (TNA)











