Pattaya beaches and recreational areas reopening on June 1

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome announced at city hall on May 29, that 9 Pattaya beaches and recreational areas will be opened June 1.

They include Pattaya Beach, Jomtien Beach, Pratamnak Beach, Cosy Beach, Wongamat Beach, Kratinglai Beach, Yin Yom Beach, Lan Po Naklua public recreational garden, and Bali Hai Pier.







He said tourists can visit these places for recreation, swimming, sun bathing and renting beach chairs, but rules will be put into place to prevent the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Physical distancing will be enforced, with beach chairs placed at least 1 to 1.5 meters apart. This will effectively reduce the number of chairs. He also said earlier, on May 27, no chairs will be allowed three consecutive days a week, instead of just one.

As for opening Koh Larn for visitors, the city has to wait for orders from Chonburi, which he says is coming very soon.






