37 new COVID-19 cases in Tak alone while Samut Sakhon logged 129 and Bangkok 17

BANGKOK – The daily new COVID-19 cases soared by as many as 37 in Tak province alone.







Dr Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokesperson for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said the new cases in Tak were among the 201 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thailand on Feb 11.

Of the new 201 cases, 185 were local infection cases and 16 were imported cases. The total rose to 24,104. The death toll remained still at 80.







Samut Sakhon province logged 129 new cases, Bangkok 17 and other provinces 39.

Dr Apisamai said 17 new cases in Bangkok were in the compound of Chulalongkorn University. Disease control workers were testing people close to the cases and those living in the vicinity of the university.

Covid-19 infection in the capital was happening in offices where people worked in the same places, joined meals and shared devices such as fingerprint scanners, she said.







From Feb 4 to 10, 59,845 people in communities of Bangkok were tested for COVID-19 and infection was confirmed in Phasicharoen, Bang Kae, Bang Bon, Klong Toey, Sathon and Pathumwan districts. (TNA)











