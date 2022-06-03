Thai Labor Ministry vows increase of minimum daily wage this year

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin has affirmed that the minimum daily wage will increase this year, although the increase will not be significant in order to protect businesses still reeling from the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Suchart, the increase will be determined by a national tripartite wage committee, which will also consider the rising cost of living.







The minimum daily wage was evaluated one year after the 2012 floods, but the rate remained unchanged between 2014 and 2015. It was last raised in January 2020, when it went from 313 to 336 baht.

The current minimum wage varies from province to province. Chonburi and Phuket have the highest daily rates at 336 baht, while Narathiwat, Pattani, and Yala have the lowest rates at 331 baht per day.

Suchart stated that, if approved, the new minimum daily wage will go into effect on January 1, 2023. (NNT)

































