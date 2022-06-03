Bangkok governor to discuss mask-free rule, extending hours of pubs and bars to 2 A.M.

Newly elected Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said he would quickly discuss an end to the face mask mandate and the extended opening hours of pubs, bars and public parks for the economic sake.

Mr Chadchart made his stance clear as Phuket provincial authorities conditionally lifted requirement for people to wear face masks.







The Bangkok governor said the decision in Phuket was interesting and Bangkok and Phuket had similar contexts.

Mr Chadchart said Bangkok had to move forward and he would relax the face mask mandate of the capital as soon as possible. He would discuss the issue with relevant experts from the Department of Health and the Department of Medical Service under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.





Mr Chadchart also said that he was interested in the proposal from business operators, nightlife enthusiasts and general people that the operating hours of entertainment places should be extended until 2 A.M. instead of ending at midnight.

He said he would discuss the matter with organizations concerned and longer opening hours should also cover public parks. (TNA)































