Thai Labor Ministry offers loans to ‘work from home’ laborers and freelancers

The Ministry of Labor is now offering loans to people who work from home, freelancers, in order to promote employment and skill development.

Labor Minister Suchart Chomklin said the program is a modification of the existing campaign, reducing the interest rate from 3% to 0% for the first 12 months. The fund is expected to be used to purchase production equipment and expand production.



The initiative, now in its third year, will offer the much-needed financial assistance to freelancers and people who work from home during the pandemic.

Eligibles include Work From Home laborers who registered with the Department of Employment. They must earn payment working from home and be able to prove they are doing so. The loans are available for both personal and group lendings.







For individuals, those eligible must have at least 5,000 baht in capital. Recipients of group lending must have at least five members with combined capital of at least 10,000 baht.

Individuals can receive loans of up to 50,000 baht for two years, while group lending is limited to 300,000 baht for five years.

The loans are available until August 31st and those interested can call the hotlines 1506 and 1694 for more information. (NNT)

































