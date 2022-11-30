Thailand prohibits pot smoking in shops

Cannabis smoking is not allowed in shops; otherwise, shop owners who violate the law will lose their business licenses, according to the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM).

Dr Thongchai Lertwilairatanapong, director-general of the department, said cannabis vendors were prohibited from selling their products for smoking at their premises. He warned operators not to avoid law enforcement by having smoking rooms separated from their shops.







“Do not try to find a loophole for recreation. It may violate other laws anyway including a notice of the Department of Health which bans any cause of nuisance,” he said, referring to nuisance related to cannabis smoke.

According to Dr Thongchai, the Public Health Department issued a notice on Nov 23 requiring people to have permission from his department before using cannabis buds for research, export or sales or processing them.







His deputy, Dr Tewan Thaneerat, said the operators who wanted zoning for cannabis smoking would have to wait for the passage of the Cannabis and Hemp Bill which would authorize the Public Health Ministry to introduce cannabis smoking zones.

Executives of the ministry and the DTAM and police from the Chana Songkhram station inspected the sales of cannabis buds on Khao San Road on Nov 29. On the same occasion, relevant officials explained cannabis-related laws to local operators. (TNA)

































