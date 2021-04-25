Thai institute says vaccination can initially protect people from severe conditions

The National Vaccine Institute (NVI) has emphasized that the Covid-19 vaccine is very important and that it was better to be vaccinated.







NVI Director Dr Nakhon Premsri said the vaccine does not immediately immunize the patient, but initially protects them from severe conditions.



He explained that in Brazil, where Covid-19 spread widely and seriously, the Chinese Sinovac vaccine had around 50 percent efficacy in immunizing the frontline doctors and nurses whereas in Turkey, where the virus crisis was not as severe as in Brazil, the same Chinese product had around 80 percent efficacy.







The NVI director underlined that it was very risky to visit public spaces without wearing a face mask, even if one were inoculated. The vaccination is in addition to other practices, such as wearing a mask or social distancing. (NNT)





















